Greece extends coronavirus lockdown to May 4

Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4. Any relaxation will be staggered over May and June. Authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus contagion.

On March 10, the country shut schools and all places where large numbers of people might congregate, followed by restrictions on movement from March 23. Restrictions, which allow people to move around only with an official permit, will be extended to May 4 from April 27, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will map out the transition in a public speech early next week, Petsas said. By Wednesday evening, Greece had reported 2,408 cases of Covid-19 and 121 deaths, Reuters reports.

Greece is already dealing with austerity and the painful economic reforms it was required to introduce in response to three bailouts between 2010 and 2015.