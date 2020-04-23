 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hungary’s lockdown rules to be in effect until May 3 as govt plans ‘restart of economy’

23 Apr, 2020 10:37
Military police officers patrol City Park in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo / File Photo

The Hungarian government will decide next week on the future of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as Budapest prepares for a restart of the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Current lockdown rules will be in effect until May 3, and a new set of rules will be needed after that date to gradually allow the economy get back to normal, Gergely Gulyas said.

The new set of restrictions after May 3 will ensure that those who are the most endangered by the virus are protected while restarting economic activity, Gulyas said. The restart of the economy can only be done “gradually and according to a strict schedule,” the official added.

Orban is expected to present a plan on May 3-4 for a gradual return to normal. The PM said Hungary would be prepared to handle any rise in infections by then. Hungary has 2,284 confirmed infections and more than 200 deaths, according to Reuters.

