Vietnam says accusations it hacked China center for Wuhan virus info ‘baseless’

US weekly unemployment hits 4.4 million, bringing coronavirus lockdown total to more than 26 million
23 Apr, 2020 09:12
Residents ride motorbikes along a street after the government eased the nationwide lockdown in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 23, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

A report that said Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak is “baseless,” the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi said on Thursday.

US cybersecurity firm FireEye said the previous day that the hackers had tried to compromise the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the pandemic.

“The accusation is baseless,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ngo Toan Thang told reporters. “Vietnam forbids all cyberattacks, which should be denounced and strictly dealt with by law.”

Hanoi is willing to co-operate with international partners to combat cyberattacks, Reuters quoted Thang as saying.

