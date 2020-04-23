Finnish PM Marin to work from home as precaution against possible exposure to coronavirus

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2020 11:25
Finland's PM Sanna Marin attends the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 12, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Finland’sPrime Minister Sanna Marin will work from home from Thursday as a precaution against possible exposure to Covid-19, according to her office.

Marin had been told a close contact of someone who had been working at her official residence last week had tested positive on Wednesday.

“The possibility of exposure is extremely low,” her office said, adding Marin was not showing any symptoms and feeling well.

The individual, who was also asymptomatic, did not meet the prime minister, her family members or her advisory staff when working at the residence, Reuters reported, citing the statement.

