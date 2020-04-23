Finnish PM Marin to work from home as precaution against possible exposure to coronavirus

Finland’sPrime Minister Sanna Marin will work from home from Thursday as a precaution against possible exposure to Covid-19, according to her office.

Marin had been told a close contact of someone who had been working at her official residence last week had tested positive on Wednesday.

“The possibility of exposure is extremely low,” her office said, adding Marin was not showing any symptoms and feeling well.

The individual, who was also asymptomatic, did not meet the prime minister, her family members or her advisory staff when working at the residence, Reuters reported, citing the statement.