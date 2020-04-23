 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Coronavirus pandemic becoming ‘human rights crisis,’ UN chief Guterres warns

23 Apr, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Coronavirus pandemic becoming ‘human rights crisis,’ UN chief Guterres warns
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. © Reuters / Salvatore Di Nolfi / Pool / File Photo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the coronavirus pandemic is “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”

The UN chief said in a video message on Thursday that there is discrimination in the delivery of public services to tackle Covid-19 and “structural inequalities that impede access to them.”

The pandemic has also seen “disproportionate effects” on certain communities, the rise of hate speech and the targeting of vulnerable groups, Guterres said.

The UN chief warned that, with “rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries, the crisis could provide the pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic,” AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies