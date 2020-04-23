 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China to donate additional $30mn to WHO for fight against Covid-19

23 Apr, 2020 08:50
A man wearing a face mask is seen under a bridge of Yangtze river in Wuhan after the lockdown was lifted in the capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

Beijing will donate an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the global fight against Covid-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday. Hua tweeted the donation was aimed in particular at strengthening developing countries’ health systems and added that China had already donated $20 million to the WHO in March.

The pledge comes about a week after US President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO and accused the Geneva-based organization of promoting Chinese “disinformation” about the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.

Australia’s PM Scott Morrison said on Thursday that all member nations of the WHO should support a proposed independent review into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing also said on Thursday that Australia’s call for an independent probe into the novel coronavirus was political maneuvering. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China has no wildlife wet markets. He was responding to a question about US Secretary of State Pompeo’s comments calling on China to close all such markets in the country, Reuters said.

