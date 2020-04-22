Migrant hostel hit by coronavirus as Greece mulls gradual easing of lockdown from April 27

Dozens of migrants accommodated at a hostel in southern Greece have tested positive for Covid-19, as the government prepares for a gradual easing of a broad lockdown from April 27. The hostel, which has been quarantined since April 16, is the third migrant facility in the country to be hit by the virus.

The 497 residents, mainly from Africa, were tested after a pregnant woman tested positive last week. Results showed on Tuesday that 150 people had been infected, although none had developed any symptoms of Covid-19.

In Athens, Sotiris Tsiodras, the government’s chief scientific adviser on the virus, said that the ‘R0’ (R-naught) factor, a key gauge of how a virus can multiply, was significantly below 1 in Greece, meaning that, on average, less than one person could be infected from a person who is Covid-19-positive. “That gives us some room to relax the measures, which will be done gradually,” he said.

Greece, which adopted lockdown measures on March 23, has registered 2,401 infections, with a death toll of 121, Reuters said. Next week the government will lay out the transition plan, likely to begin by lifting restrictions for lower-risk groups and business. Judicial services will resume from Monday, April 27, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.