 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Vietnam to ease coronavirus lockdown in most areas, PM says

22 Apr, 2020 11:30
Get short URL
Vietnam to ease coronavirus lockdown in most areas, PM says
A man walks past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 3, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on Wednesday to ease the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country, according to state media.

No provinces in the Southeast Asian country are seen as “highly prone” to the new coronavirus, Phuc was quoted as saying on Voice of Vietnam national radio.

Vietnam has recorded 268 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and no deaths, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, the government in Hanoi decided to raise its white rice exports quota for April to 500,000 tons from 400,000 tons.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies