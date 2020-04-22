Vietnam to ease coronavirus lockdown in most areas, PM says

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on Wednesday to ease the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country, according to state media.

No provinces in the Southeast Asian country are seen as “highly prone” to the new coronavirus, Phuc was quoted as saying on Voice of Vietnam national radio.

Vietnam has recorded 268 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and no deaths, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, the government in Hanoi decided to raise its white rice exports quota for April to 500,000 tons from 400,000 tons.