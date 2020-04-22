Number of Covid-19 cases exceeds 10,000 in Poland, which plans to re-open hotels in May

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Poland rose to 10,034 on Wednesday. The death toll among the country’s population of 38 million had reached 404, the health ministry tweeted.

On Monday, the government started to relax some of the restrictions that have been imposed during the outbreak. Hotels may be allowed to re-open in May as part of a second phase, Reuters quoted government spokesman Piotr Muller as saying on Wednesday.

“The opening of hotels should be decided in May, including hotels at the seaside,” Muller told state broadcaster TVP Info.