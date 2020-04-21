Death toll in Nova Scotia massacre rises to 23 – Police

The number of people killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting has risen to 23, police said Tuesday. A gunman who had disguised himself as a cop opened fire at multiple locations in Nova Scotia, in a 12-hour spree that started late Saturday night.

The attacker also set fire to a number of homes, including his own, and targeted people fleeing the gunfire. One of the victims was a female officer responding to reports of an active shooter.

Police have said they believe the suspect, identified as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman, sought out particular victims first, before firing at random strangers. He died after being shot during a firefight with police at a gas station on Sunday.

