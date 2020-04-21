 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death toll in Nova Scotia massacre rises to 23 – Police

21 Apr, 2020 20:00
Death toll in Nova Scotia massacre rises to 23 – Police
A memorial created outside the Royal Canadian Mounted Police headquarters, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada April 20, 2020. © REUTERS/John Morris

The number of people killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting has risen to 23, police said Tuesday. A gunman who had disguised himself as a cop opened fire at multiple locations in Nova Scotia, in a 12-hour spree that started late Saturday night. 

The attacker also set fire to a number of homes, including his own, and targeted people fleeing the gunfire. One of the victims was a female officer responding to reports of an active shooter. 

Police have said they believe the suspect, identified as 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman, sought out particular victims first, before firing at random strangers. He died after being shot during a firefight with police at a gas station on Sunday.

