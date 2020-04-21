 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Virus may have peaked’ in Stockholm, but danger isn’t over, Swedish health agency says

21 Apr, 2020 16:41
The Ralambshov Park in Stockholm, Sweden, April 18, 2020. © Reuters / Fredrik Sandberg / TT News Agency

Around one-third of Stockholm’s 1 million people will have had the novel coronavirus by the start of May, according to Sweden’s public health agency. The disease may have already passed its peak in the capital, it said on Tuesday. Stockholm accounts for around half of Sweden’s 15,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and a high proportion of its 1,765 deaths, including among very elderly people living in care homes, Reuters said.

The health agency said its modeling suggested the rate of new infections in the city had peaked on April 15, although a decline was not yet evident from its data. “Already a bit more than a week ago, the peak was reached, at least according to this model, and we can expect fewer cases each day,” Anders Wallensten, deputy state epidemiologist at the agency, told reporters.

Measures taken by Sweden to stop the spread of the coronavirus have been less severe than in many other countries. However, while some states are beginning to ease the most restrictive measures, Wallensten said it was too early for Sweden to change course.

“We are looking at when it will be possible to ease different restrictions… but as we see it, we are on a plateau, the danger isn’t over,” Wallensten said. One advantage of Sweden’s relatively low-key strategy is that it could be maintained for longer, he added.

