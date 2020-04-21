Czechs to test 27,000 people for coronavirus antibodies

The Czech Republic will test 27,000 people for coronavirus antibodies, to gain information on how many came into contact with the infection. The study, wider in scope than others made in European countries and the US in recent weeks, will start on Wednesday and involve all age groups, officials said on Tuesday.

Four regions were picked, from areas that were little affected by the virus to ones highly affected, said Ladislav Dusek, the director of the republic's Institute of Health Information and Statistics.

Results, expected in early May, should give the government a clearer view of how many asymptomatic cases there may have been and will help decision-making on further steps.

The pandemic in the country of 10.7 million has been less severe after its early adoption of strict measures such as store and school closures, a ban on most foreign travel and the mandatory use of face masks in public. The Czech Republic, which has reported 6,914 cases and 196 deaths, has conducted 178,617 tests, Reuters reported.