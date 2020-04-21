 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Mexico enters ‘most serious Phase 3’ in spread of epidemic – minister

21 Apr, 2020 13:37
Get short URL
Mexico enters ‘most serious Phase 3’ in spread of epidemic – minister
A general view shows buildings during high levels of pollution in Mexico City, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, Mexico, April 19, 2020. © Reuters / Carlos Jasso

Mexico has entered its most serious stage in the spread of the coronavirus, which the government calls ‘Phase 3,’ Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Mexico has registered 712 coronavirus deaths and 8,772 infections, with 511 new cases reported on Monday, Reuters reports.

Lopez-Gatell said it was vital Mexicans followed government instructions to help the country’s health system. “We are in the phase of rapid spread where a large number of infections and hospitalizations are accumulated,” Lopez-Gatell cautioned, during a daily morning news conference held by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Public meetings are banned during this phase and it is vital for people to maintain social distancing, Lopez-Gatell added. Mexico has already extended its measures to contain the coronavirus until May 30.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies