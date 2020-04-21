Mexico enters ‘most serious Phase 3’ in spread of epidemic – minister

Mexico has entered its most serious stage in the spread of the coronavirus, which the government calls ‘Phase 3,’ Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. Mexico has registered 712 coronavirus deaths and 8,772 infections, with 511 new cases reported on Monday, Reuters reports.

Lopez-Gatell said it was vital Mexicans followed government instructions to help the country’s health system. “We are in the phase of rapid spread where a large number of infections and hospitalizations are accumulated,” Lopez-Gatell cautioned, during a daily morning news conference held by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Public meetings are banned during this phase and it is vital for people to maintain social distancing, Lopez-Gatell added. Mexico has already extended its measures to contain the coronavirus until May 30.