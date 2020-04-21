Lebanese MPs convene in theater after disinfectant spray, as protesters in Beirut resort to cars

Lebanon’s lawmakers convened on Tuesday at a cavernous Beirut theater so that parliament members can observe social distancing measures imposed over the coronavirus pandemic. As MPs wearing face masks arrived at the theater, known as the UNESCO palace, white uniformed paramedics sprayed them with disinfectant before they filed in one at a time through the gate.

The three-day session is the first by parliament since Lebanon imposed a lockdown more than a month ago to limit the spread of the virus. The novel coronavirus has infected at least 677 people and killed 21 in Lebanon, AP reported.

Dozens of would-be laws on the lawmakers’ agenda include fighting corruption in the public sector, a controversial draft about general amnesty, restoring looted public funds and allowing the plantation of cannabis for medical use.

Anti-government demonstrators also obeyed the health and safety measures as they drove around the capital in cars to protest the spiraling economic and political crisis. Over the past months, the protests had lost some of their momentum and were subsequently interrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic.