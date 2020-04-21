 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand announces second automatic 3-month visa extension for foreigners

21 Apr, 2020 10:55
The deserted street at Siamsquare, after the government banned a Songkran festival, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 13, 2020. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

The Thai government approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday. The move could prevent long queues at immigration centers and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for Thailand’s cabinet.

A similar extension was granted until April 30. Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders, to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death. Thailand has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities, Reuters reports.

