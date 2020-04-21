Thailand announces second automatic 3-month visa extension for foreigners

The Thai government approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months on Tuesday. The move could prevent long queues at immigration centers and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for Thailand’s cabinet.

A similar extension was granted until April 30. Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders, to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Southeast Asian country confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death. Thailand has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities, Reuters reports.