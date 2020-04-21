 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Global hunger ‘could double to 265mn,’ UN’s World Food Program warns

21 Apr, 2020 09:29
Get short URL
Global hunger ‘could double to 265mn,’ UN’s World Food Program warns
A World Food Program helicopter is seen on the flooded airstrip in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. © Reuters / Andreea Campeanu

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of Covid-19, the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) warned on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category, Reuters said, citing the statement.

“Covid-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the WFP, said in Geneva.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies