 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

PM Conte: Italy to start easing its lockdown from May 4

21 Apr, 2020 08:39
Get short URL
PM Conte: Italy to start easing its lockdown from May 4
People wearing protective masks walk in an increasingly busy street, in Milan, Italy, April 18, 2020. © Reuters / Daniele Mascolo

Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for a gradual reopening following a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak from May 4, according to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“I wish I could say: let’s reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning,” Conte wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far.”

The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and preventing people from leaving their homes for all but essential needs, has been in place since March 9. The measure has put a major strain on the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

The country must act on the basis of a national reopening plan, which takes into account territorial peculiarities, Conte said. The number of new coronavirus cases dropped to 2,256 on Monday, the lowest level in well over a month, the Civil Protection Agency said. The total death toll stood at 24,114, the second highest in the world after that of the US, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies