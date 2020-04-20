Bolsonaro hopes quarantine measures end this week in Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has openly railed against lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus and has asserted that the economic risks of shutting down Brazil’s economy outweigh the dangers posed by the disease.

Despite Bolsonaro’s protests, many of Brazil’s governors have more or less shut down their states. The president also fired his popular health minister last week after they clashed over social distancing measures.

Brazil has more cases of the new coronavirus than any other country in Latin America. On Sunday, confirmed cases rose to 38,654 with 2,462 deaths, Reuters reported.