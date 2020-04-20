 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Apr, 2020 14:03
Bolsonaro hopes quarantine measures end this week in Brazil
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protest against the recommendations for social isolation of the Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 19, 2020. © Reuters / Rahel Patrasso

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has openly railed against lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus and has asserted that the economic risks of shutting down Brazil’s economy outweigh the dangers posed by the disease.

Despite Bolsonaro’s protests, many of Brazil’s governors have more or less shut down their states. The president also fired his popular health minister last week after they clashed over social distancing measures.

Brazil has more cases of the new coronavirus than any other country in Latin America. On Sunday, confirmed cases rose to 38,654 with 2,462 deaths, Reuters reported.

