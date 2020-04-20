 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zarif informs Assad that Iran, Russia, Turkey will discuss Syria constitutional committee soon

20 Apr, 2020 12:46
Syria's President Bashar Assad and Iran's FM Mohammad Javad Zarif meet in Damascus, Syria, April 20, 2020. © Reuters / SANA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday that Iran, Russia, and Turkey will soon hold consultations on Syria’s constitutional committee and the situation in Idlib. The statement was released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Assad and Zarif met in Damascus to discuss developments in the north of Syria and the political process in the country, including the constitutional committee. The Syrian president voiced regret that the coronavirus pandemic has become a subject of political investment by some states in the West, “mainly the US, which continues to impose sanctions on states despite these exceptional humanitarian circumstances,” according to SANA’s report.

He also cited Turkey’s “lack of commitment to the agreements it entered whether in Astana or Sochi, all of which stipulate for recognizing Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the report said.

It added that Zarif denounced the West’s current attempts to re-exploit the issue of “chemical weapons” in Syria, saying it is shameful that “this pretext would be used again in light of the situation around the world, not to mention all the doubts and inconsistencies that emerged regarding this issue recently.”

