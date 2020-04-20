Zarif informs Assad that Iran, Russia, Turkey will discuss Syria constitutional committee soon

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday that Iran, Russia, and Turkey will soon hold consultations on Syria’s constitutional committee and the situation in Idlib. The statement was released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Assad and Zarif met in Damascus to discuss developments in the north of Syria and the political process in the country, including the constitutional committee. The Syrian president voiced regret that the coronavirus pandemic has become a subject of political investment by some states in the West, “mainly the US, which continues to impose sanctions on states despite these exceptional humanitarian circumstances,” according to SANA’s report.

He also cited Turkey’s “lack of commitment to the agreements it entered whether in Astana or Sochi, all of which stipulate for recognizing Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the report said.

It added that Zarif denounced the West’s current attempts to re-exploit the issue of “chemical weapons” in Syria, saying it is shameful that “this pretext would be used again in light of the situation around the world, not to mention all the doubts and inconsistencies that emerged regarding this issue recently.”