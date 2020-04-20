Zero new coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, 1st time since early March

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March, health authorities said. However, they urged residents to maintain strict hygiene and social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel.

The city, which has avoided the exponential increases seen in other parts of the world, has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January, Reuters said. The previous day with no recorded cases was March 5.

Hong Kong has stopped short of a full lockdown, but schools remain closed, many people are working from home and shopping malls and restaurants are less busy.

Almost all Hong Kongers wear masks. Public gatherings of more than four people were banned for 14 days from March 29 and that restriction was later extended until April 23.