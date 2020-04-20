Vietnam: Over 13,000 people linked to Covid-19 cluster near Hanoi test negative for virus

More than 13,400 people linked to a coronavirus outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative for the disease, government officials said on Monday.

Supported by the mass quarantine of tens of thousands of people, and an aggressive contact-tracing program, Vietnam has recorded 268 cases of the novel coronavirus to date and no deaths, Reuters said. The country has stayed clear of the virus for four consecutive days so far.

The government said that “97.7 percent of the total samples tested negative for the virus,” adding that the results for the rest will be released in the coming days.

The village, 32km (20 miles) from the capital city, was considered an epicenter and has been under lockdown since April 7, after 13 people living there were infected.