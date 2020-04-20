 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Vietnam: Over 13,000 people linked to Covid-19 cluster near Hanoi test negative for virus

20 Apr, 2020 09:12
Women pack rice bags to contribute to poor people at an automatic rice dispensing machine, in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 16, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

More than 13,400 people linked to a coronavirus outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative for the disease, government officials said on Monday.

Supported by the mass quarantine of tens of thousands of people, and an aggressive contact-tracing program, Vietnam has recorded 268 cases of the novel coronavirus to date and no deaths, Reuters said. The country has stayed clear of the virus for four consecutive days so far.

The government said that “97.7 percent of the total samples tested negative for the virus,” adding that the results for the rest will be released in the coming days.

The village, 32km (20 miles) from the capital city, was considered an epicenter and has been under lockdown since April 7, after 13 people living there were infected.

