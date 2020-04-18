 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel to reopen some businesses, allow more movement for citizens in Covid-19 lockdown easing

18 Apr, 2020 20:16
Wild boars roam next to a residential building after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus in Haifa Israel on April 16, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

Tel Aviv will gradually lift certain coronavirus measures starting from Sunday, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said. Easing the lockdown includes allowing some businesses to reopen, as well as relaxing control over movement of citizens.

“Our good results enable us today to start taking steps in the opposite direction – not a tightening, but an easing,” the PM said in a televised speech Saturday.

Israel was put under partial lockdown on March 14, and since then the restrictive measures have been gradually growing. The country boasts low coronavirus figures, having just over 13,000 confirmed cases including some 160 deaths.

