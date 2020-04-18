Israel to reopen some businesses, allow more movement for citizens in Covid-19 lockdown easing

Tel Aviv will gradually lift certain coronavirus measures starting from Sunday, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said. Easing the lockdown includes allowing some businesses to reopen, as well as relaxing control over movement of citizens.

“Our good results enable us today to start taking steps in the opposite direction – not a tightening, but an easing,” the PM said in a televised speech Saturday.

Israel was put under partial lockdown on March 14, and since then the restrictive measures have been gradually growing. The country boasts low coronavirus figures, having just over 13,000 confirmed cases including some 160 deaths.