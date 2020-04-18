 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2020 09:48
4,785 new Covid-19 cases registered across Russia, Moscow remains top hotspot
Trucks spraying disinfectant on Moscow's Red Square. April 18, 2020. © Evgeny Odinokov / Sputnik

In the past 24 hours, 4,785 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Russia, the nation’s disease response team reported on Saturday. The increase in newly-recorded cases is higher than that of the previous day – 4,070.

Overall, there are 36,793 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country, with more than 20,750 reported in Moscow and more than 3,950 in the area surrounding the capital.

Officials said that 40 more patients have died, raising the nationwide death toll from Covid-19 to 313.

Since Wednesday, residents have required digital passes to travel by public and private transportation throughout Moscow and the region. Similar measures to limit movement amid the pandemic were implemented in several other parts of Russia.

