4,785 new Covid-19 cases registered across Russia, Moscow remains top hotspot

In the past 24 hours, 4,785 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Russia, the nation’s disease response team reported on Saturday. The increase in newly-recorded cases is higher than that of the previous day – 4,070.

Overall, there are 36,793 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country, with more than 20,750 reported in Moscow and more than 3,950 in the area surrounding the capital.

Officials said that 40 more patients have died, raising the nationwide death toll from Covid-19 to 313.

Since Wednesday, residents have required digital passes to travel by public and private transportation throughout Moscow and the region. Similar measures to limit movement amid the pandemic were implemented in several other parts of Russia.

