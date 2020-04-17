 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bulgarian capital Sofia sealed off as number of confirmed coronavirus cases jump

17 Apr, 2020 14:12
Bulgarian capital Sofia sealed off as number of confirmed coronavirus cases jump
A park security guard wearing a protective face mask feeds a squirrel, following restrictions on access to city parks in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 22, 2020. © Reuters / Dimitar Kyosemarliev

Bulgaria imposed a ban from Friday on all travel to and from the capital Sofia after a spike in coronavirus infections and the risk for a further spread over the Orthodox Easter.

At a midnight briefing, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said travel to and from Sofia, home to some 2 million people, will be banned until further notice, except for cargo transport and people who have to travel to go to work, or for hospital treatment. Bulgarians have been practicing social distancing and wearing protective masks.

Bulgaria registered over 40 new cases both on Wednesday and Thursday bringing the total number to 800, including 38 deaths, Reuters said. More than half of the confirmed infections are in Sofia.

The Balkan country had already restricted non-essential inter-city travel in March, but measures were tightened after over 5,000 cars tried to leave Sofia on Thursday ahead of Easter holidays.

