Putin & Macron discuss minimizing negative economic consequences of pandemic in telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed by telephone measures aimed at minimizing the negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday.

During the conversation, which was initiated by the French side, the two leaders spoke about measures which are being taken in Russia and France. Macron thanked Putin for “helping France with the return of French citizens to their homeland and ensuring conditions for shipments of medical supplies and equipment through Russia to France,” the press service said.

International issues “including the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict” were also discussed, according to the statement.

The Russian and French prime ministers held a telephone conversation on April 14. Mikhail Mishustin and Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation between the health ministries on development of medicines and vaccines against the coronavirus. Mishustin also invited his counterpart to visit Russia after all the current restrictions are removed, TASS said.