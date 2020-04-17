 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU lockdown exits will need more open borders, jobs chief says

17 Apr, 2020 12:25
Get short URL
EU lockdown exits will need more open borders, jobs chief says
A traffic jam is seen near the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder in Germany, March 19, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

European Union countries will need to ease border restrictions to let in cross-border and seasonal workers as they gradually pull out of lockdowns and relaunch their economies, the bloc’s commissioner for jobs said on Friday.

The EU’s Commission issued guidelines to the 27 member states in March, urging them to let critical frontier workers, such as in the health or food sector, cross borders. Some 1.5 million people live in one EU country and work in another. The situation had improved after many countries’ initial reflex to close frontiers, but problems remained, Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit told Reuters from Luxembourg.

Despite the need for health controls, border restrictions had to be proportionate and not discriminate against workers living in different countries, Schmit said. The EU executive is talking to governments to find a solution, including to establish how seasonal farm laborers could travel to plant or harvest crops.

Up to 80,000 seasonal workers are due to arrive by plane in Germany in April and May, but hundreds of thousands are needed across the bloc. Schmit said a major issue was provision of accommodation that allowed social distancing.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies