 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Austria to let museums, some cultural spaces reopen from mid-May

17 Apr, 2020 10:43
Get short URL
Austria to let museums, some cultural spaces reopen from mid-May
Lipizzaner horses are seen in a reopened park after the Austrian government loosened its lockdown restrictions, in Vienna, April 16, 2020. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Austrian museums and some other cultural spaces will be allowed to reopen from mid-May as part of the step-by-step loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said on Friday. A specific date has not yet been set, Kogler told reporters, adding that large events involving many people close together, such as festivals, would remain banned until August 31.

On Tuesday, the Alpine republic started loosening its lockdown, letting DIY stores, garden centers and smaller shops reopen. Larger shops and hairdressers are due to follow from May 1.

The country will be on the lookout for any acceleration in infections and will delay its step-by-step loosening of its lockdown if necessary. Some lingering hotspots of infection are kept under quarantine, including the ski resorts of Ischgl, St Anton am Arlberg and Soelden, Reuters reported.

Austria also plans to test every retirement home resident as it expands efforts to measure the pandemic’s spread, its health minister said on Thursday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies