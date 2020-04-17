 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen Brazil’s economy

17 Apr, 2020 08:15
Get short URL
Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen Brazil’s economy
Demonstrators take part in a motorcade during a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has fired his health minister after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus. The president on Thursday again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy.

Bolsonaro has called the virus, which has killed nearly 2,000 Brazilians, “a little flu" and criticized state governors for imposing restrictions, Reuters said. Health experts and the popular outgoing minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, have supported the curbs.

In televised remarks met with pot-banging protests in several major cities, Bolsonaro said Mandetta did not fully appreciate the need to protect jobs. “We need to return to normal, not as fast as possible, but we need to start having some flexibility,” Bolsonaro said. The government cannot afford emergency aid to the poor for much longer, he added.

Bolsonaro also accused the speaker of the lower house of Congress of turning state governors against him in the crisis and seeking to remove him from the presidency.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies