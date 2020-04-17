 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denmark will allow small businesses to reopen on Monday, borders remain closed

17 Apr, 2020 07:23
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen speaks with pupils as she participates in the reopening of Lykkebo School in Valby, after its lockdown, in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Philip Davali

Denmark will allow certain small businesses, such as hairdressers, beauty salons and driving schools, to reopen on April 20, the government said on Friday. The order follows a lockdown imposed last month to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The move also comes after the Nordic country, one of Europe’s first to shut down, began reopening day care centers and schools this week in a first step towards gradually easing the lockdown.

“No one wants to keep Denmark closed a day longer than is absolutely necessary,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Facebook. “But we must not proceed faster than we can still keep the epidemic under control.”

The country will keep its borders shut, while curbs on restaurants, bars and gyms remain in place, as does a ban on large public gatherings. With a tally of 321 virus-related deaths, Denmark has seen a fall this month in such deaths and hospitalizations, Reuters reports.

