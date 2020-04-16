 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29-year-old man among 14 new victims of Covid-19 in Moscow

16 Apr, 2020 21:29
Fourteen more people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have died in the Russian capital over the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 crisis center has confirmed, adding that the deceased were aged between 29 and 88.

The youngest victims, aged 29 and 39 respectively, were diagnosed with hemorrhagic pneumonia. Five other patients suffered from diabetes.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has topped 27,900. The disease has also claimed 232 lives nationwide. More than 2,300 patients have recovered.

