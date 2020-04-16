29-year-old man among 14 new victims of Covid-19 in Moscow

Fourteen more people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have died in the Russian capital over the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 crisis center has confirmed, adding that the deceased were aged between 29 and 88.

The youngest victims, aged 29 and 39 respectively, were diagnosed with hemorrhagic pneumonia. Five other patients suffered from diabetes.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has topped 27,900. The disease has also claimed 232 lives nationwide. More than 2,300 patients have recovered.