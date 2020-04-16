Yemen warring parties may agree truce in ‘immediate future’ – UN envoy

United Nations envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties in Yemen to formally adopt “in the immediate future” agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures, as well as a resumption of political talks.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthi group ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition in 2015 intervened in a bid to restore the government.

Griffiths told the UN Security Council he has been negotiating with the parties on the texts of his proposals for the past two weeks. “We expect them to agree on and formally adopt these agreements in the immediate future,” he said.

The envoy said the measures could include release of prisoners and detainees, opening Sanaa International Airport, paying civil servant salaries, opening access roads, and ensuring entry at ports for ships carrying commodities that will help in the fight against Covid-19, Reuters reported.