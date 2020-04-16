 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Swiss govt to start easing coronavirus restrictions from April 27

16 Apr, 2020 14:13
A check point on the motorway A2 near the northern entrance of the St. Gotthard road tunnel in Goeschenen, Switzerland, April 10, 2020. © Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland will start, from April 27, a gradual relaxation of restrictions introduced to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. Doctors, hairdressers, massage and cosmetics parlors will be the first businesses to be allowed reopen. This will be followed by primary schools, stores and markets from May 11.

In a third stage, the government will reopen secondary schools, vocational schools and universities from June 8. It also foresees allowing the relaxation of an existing ban on meetings of more than five people. “The transition from one stage to the next will take place when there has been no significant increase in Covid-19 cases,” according to the statement.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed 973 lives in Switzerland, although the rate of positive test results has slowed in recent days, Reuters reports.

Neighboring Austria has announced a partial exit from its own lockdown, and Germany has announced its own small steps out of its restrictions.

