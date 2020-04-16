Australia to retain coronavirus curbs for ‘at least 4 more weeks’ – PM Morrison

Australia will retain curbs on public movement for at least another four weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. The statement has dashed speculation that sustained low growth in new cases could spur a quicker return to normal, Reuters said.

Australia has avoided the high numbers of coronavirus casualties reported in other countries after closing its borders and imposing strict “social distancing” measures for the past month. Restaurants, bars and other “non-essential” businesses have closed and public gatherings of more than two people have been banned. The measures are expected to double the unemployment rate by mid-year.

The daily growth rate of reported new infections has steadied in the low percentage single digits, from about 25 percent several weeks ago, for a total of about 6,500 infections, including 63 deaths.

Morrison said the rules would not be relaxed until national testing capacity has been increased, contract tracing of known Covid-19 cases expanded, and a response to any future outbreak fully prepared.