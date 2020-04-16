Drop in China’s imported coronavirus cases but local infections rise

China reported fewer new coronavirus cases on Thursday that involved travelers arriving from abroad. It said, however, that locally transmitted infections had risen, with the capital Beijing seeing new cases for the first time in more than three weeks.

New imported cases dropped to 34 on Wednesday from 36 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, down for the third straight day. The numbers come amid stringent border checks, reduced international flights, and a ban on entry by foreigners.

Beijing has asked border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus prevention and control, the state council said on Thursday. The government has urged the dispatch of disease-control experts to border areas.

An increasing number of Chinese provinces have begun offering coronavirus testing to the public, to prevent a rebound of the epidemic as business activity resumes. Authorities are offering coupons to residents in hopes they will spend money to revive an economy ravaged by the outbreak, Reuters said.