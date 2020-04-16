 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Covid-19 case tally rises by 3,448, up to 27,938 in 84 regions

16 Apr, 2020 07:59
Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2020. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Some 3,448 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia over the past day, taking the total tally up to 27,938 across 84 regions, the crisis center said on Thursday.

A total of 2,304 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the death toll over the entire period in Russia has hit 232, TASS reported.

Russia has registered “a rise in infections to 27,938 cases,” or 14.1 percent in 84 regions, the country’s anti-coronavirus center said.

“Over the past day, 318 people have been discharged after recovering and to date this number has reached 2,304. Some 34 coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours,” according to the statement.

