Russia’s Covid-19 case tally rises by 3,448, up to 27,938 in 84 regions

Some 3,448 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia over the past day, taking the total tally up to 27,938 across 84 regions, the crisis center said on Thursday.

A total of 2,304 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the death toll over the entire period in Russia has hit 232, TASS reported.

