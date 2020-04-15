Jordan will ease lockdown, allow more businesses to open – PM

Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday that Jordan’s government would soon ease a tight lockdown imposed to stem the spread of new coronavirus by allowing more businesses and industries to return to work.

Authorities will not yet lift a curfew imposed nearly a month ago that restricts the movements of the country’s 10 million people.

According to the prime minister, the new measures could also include allowing people to move more freely in some regions outside the capital. He warned that these measures could be rescinded if Jordan sees a further spike in cases of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the government extended closure of public offices, schools and universities until the end of April. The kingdom has also closed its land borders with Iraq, Syria, Israel and Saudi Arabia and stopped all international flights, Reuters said.