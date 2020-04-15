N. Ireland restrictions extended by 3 weeks amid ‘1st wave of infections’

Northern Ireland will keep coronavirus restrictions in place for another three weeks, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday. The move will keep the British-run region in line with similar measures in neighboring Ireland due to run until May 5.

“We have decided restrictions will remain in place for another three weeks and we will review that coming up to that time,” Foster told reporters, saying Northern Ireland was still in the middle of its first wave of infections. “If we relax our guard now all will have been in vain.”

Northern Ireland late last month introduced what the devolved government described as “sweeping powers” to combat the pandemic, with many restrictions on businesses tougher than in the rest of the UK. The number of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland rose by 10 to a total of 134 on Wednesday, with 1,967 confirmed cases. There have been 12,868 deaths so far in hospitals across the UK and 98,476 positive cases, Reuters said.

The British government will make an announcement on Thursday on its review of social-distancing measures, a spokesman for PM Boris Johnson said earlier on Wednesday, repeating that advisers do not believe Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.