Barnier, Frost back at work as UK & EU agree 3 negotiating rounds for post-Brexit deal

15 Apr, 2020 16:52
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British PM's Europe adviser David Frost at start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the UK, in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2020. © Reuters / Oliver Hoslet / Pool

Britain and the EU have agreed dates for three week-long negotiating rounds to reach a post-Brexit deal on their future relationship, a joint statement said on Wednesday. A high-level review of progress is also expected in June.

The talks will take place by videoconference in the weeks beginning April 20, May 11 and June 1. Britain is seeking a comprehensive free-trade deal with the EU, having left the bloc in January. It is temporarily subject to EU rules while a new permanent arrangement is worked out.

The negotiating dates were agreed at a ‘constructive’ meeting between EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost, Reuters said. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted negotiations, but the British government insists it has no plans to extend the temporary transition arrangements beyond the current end-of-December deadline.

Barnier and Frost are now back at work after the EU chief negotiator tested positive for Covid-19 in March and his British counterpart self-isolated with ‘mild’ symptoms.

