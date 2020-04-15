Vietnam extends lockdown by one week in 12 provinces

Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, by seven days, the government said on Wednesday. Restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian country’s main cities.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the decision to extend the lockdown until April 22 at a meeting on Wednesday. The 12 provinces were highly prone to the new coronavirus, which has infected 267 people in the country, but with no deaths, Reuters said.

“There are opinions to support the extension of the social distancing measures, but there are also opinions calling for the lifting of the measures to revive economic activities,” Phuc said. The lockdown could be extended further and other provinces might also be made subject to it. “There must be no mistake that allows the disease to return to the country,” Phuc said.

The country first introduced restriction measures on April 1, requiring people to stay home except for emergencies or to buy food and to keep at least two meters apart.