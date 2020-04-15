Russia reports 3,388 new coronavirus cases, overall nationwide tally stands at 24,490

The coronavirus case count in Russia has grown by 3,388 over the past day to 24,490 in 84 regions, the crisis center said on Wednesday.

The Altai Republic remains the only Russian region which has not been affected by the virus. A total of 1,986 people have recovered from the disease and 198 people have died, TASS reports.

Moscow has confirmed 1,774 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the official count in the Russian capital to 14,776. New cases of the disease have been recorded in 64 other regions, including in the Moscow Region (272), the Murmansk Region (137), St. Petersburg (130), the Leningrad Region (108), the Komi Republic (97), the Ingushetia Republic (56) and the Smolensk Region (51).

Over the past day, 292 people have been discharged from hospitals, 189 of them in Moscow, 17 in St. Petersburg, and eight in the Krasnodar and Kaliningrad regions.