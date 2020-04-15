Thailand extends ban on incoming passenger flights until end of April – agency

Thailand has extended a ban on incoming passenger flights until the end of April, in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak, its Civil Aviation Authority said on Wednesday. The ban was first introduced on April 4, and the aviation body has already extended it once, until April 18.

The country reported 30 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Wednesday, Reuters reports. Of the new cases, 19 patients were linked to previous cases. Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,643 cases and 43 fatalities, while 1,497 patients have recovered.

Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry said Thailand will re-open borders in 21 provinces on Saturday, to allow Thais in neighboring countries to come home, after shutting down borders in late March.

Up to 100 people will be allowed to enter per one border checkpoint per day, and they will be subject to a 14-day state quarantine. Thailand shares borders with Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Malaysia.