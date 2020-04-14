US coronavirus deaths top 25,000

The number of deaths in the US due to Covid-19 has reached 25,000, according to multiple databases keeping track of the coronavirus toll.

There have been more than 584,000 total US cases registered as of Tuesday morning.This puts the US in the first place globally in both known cases and fatalities, ahead of the next hardest-hit country, Italy, where the death toll is just over 21,000.

The state of New York remains the hardest hit, with almost 11,000 of the deaths and over 202,000 cases. New York City alone accounts for 7,900 coronavirus fatalities and 110,000 cases.

A total of 1.95 million Covid-19 cases have been registered across the globe since December, when the pathogen was first noticed in the city of Wuhan, China. It spread from there despite attempts to control it through lockdowns and travel bans, and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on March 11.