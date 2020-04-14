 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech govt to gradually reopen stores & services by June 8, but ‘masks remain obligatory’

14 Apr, 2020 16:54
An empty medieval Charles Bridge is seen in Prague, Czech Republic, March 16, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny / File Photo

The Czech government has approved a plan to gradually reopen stores and restaurants between April 20 and June 8. Its official  presentation on Tuesday signaled the restart of an economy in standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the plan, small stores would reopen on April 20, with larger ones to follow on May 11, while restaurants and shopping malls should resume business on June 8.

Czechs will continue to be required to wear masks for the time being, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said. His deputy, Roman Prymula, added that now “a person with the virus infects less than one person on average” and that the epidemic is in decline, Reuters reported.

