Czech govt to gradually reopen stores & services by June 8, but ‘masks remain obligatory’

The Czech government has approved a plan to gradually reopen stores and restaurants between April 20 and June 8. Its official presentation on Tuesday signaled the restart of an economy in standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the plan, small stores would reopen on April 20, with larger ones to follow on May 11, while restaurants and shopping malls should resume business on June 8.

Czechs will continue to be required to wear masks for the time being, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said. His deputy, Roman Prymula, added that now “a person with the virus infects less than one person on average” and that the epidemic is in decline, Reuters reported.