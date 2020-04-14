 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Denmark’s PM proposes ‘quicker reopening’ of society

14 Apr, 2020 14:50
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 23, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Ida Guldbaek Arentsen

Denmark’s government wants to reopen society quicker than previously anticipated, as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

“The number of hospitalizations have not risen, they have fallen. And the number of people in intensive care is also falling,” Frederiksen told reporters on Tuesday. The PM did not specify details of the government’s proposal, Reuters said.

The move will be discussed with other parties in parliament later on Tuesday, according to the Danish prime minister.

