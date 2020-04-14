Denmark’s PM proposes ‘quicker reopening’ of society

Denmark’s government wants to reopen society quicker than previously anticipated, as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

“The number of hospitalizations have not risen, they have fallen. And the number of people in intensive care is also falling,” Frederiksen told reporters on Tuesday. The PM did not specify details of the government’s proposal, Reuters said.

The move will be discussed with other parties in parliament later on Tuesday, according to the Danish prime minister.