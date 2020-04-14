Pakistan extends lockdown for 2 weeks, some industries to reopen in phases – PM Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread, but said some industries would reopen in phases.

“That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks,” Khan said. The first industry to reopen would be construction, the PM said in a televised address to the nation.

The country has already completed a three-week lockdown and has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths, Reuters reports.

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. The government in Islamabad has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.