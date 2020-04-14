 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan extends lockdown for 2 weeks, some industries to reopen in phases – PM Khan

14 Apr, 2020 13:25
A police officer stands guard in front of drivers and their rickshaws (tuk tuk) which were stopped for not providing valid reasons to travel, during a lockdown in Karachi, Pakistan, April 9, 2020. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the coronavirus spread, but said some industries would reopen in phases.

“That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks,” Khan said. The first industry to reopen would be construction, the PM said in a televised address to the nation.

The country has already completed a three-week lockdown and has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths, Reuters reports.

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. The government in Islamabad has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.

