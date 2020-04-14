Polish govt prepares to begin lifting some restrictions from April 19

Poland will gradually lift lockdown measures imposed to contain the novel coronavirus from April 19, starting with restrictions on convenience stores, the government said on Tuesday. It is also preparing to hold presidential elections by post on May 10.

“From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy,” Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski told Polish radio station RMF FM. Poland’s government spokesman Piotr Muller told public radio that restrictions on shops are likely to be lifted first. The government in Warsaw will decide on the lifting of further curbs on Wednesday or Thursday, Muller added.

As of Monday, Poland had reported 6,934 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and 245 deaths, Reuters said.

Last week, the authorities extended a lockdown on schools until April 26 and businesses until April 19. Limits for air and rail transport have also been extended. The country’s borders will remain closed until May 3.