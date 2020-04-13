 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s daily Covid-19 cases decline, deaths rise by 566 to 20,465

13 Apr, 2020 16:37
Police officers control cars in Rome, Italy, April 13, 2020. © Reuters / Alberto Lingria

Deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in Italy rose by 566 on Monday, up from 431 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said. The number of new cases dropped to 3,153 from 4,092 the previous day – the lowest since April 7.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 20,465, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 159,516, the third highest global tally behind those of the US and Spain.

There were 3,260 people in intensive care on Monday compared to 3,343 on Sunday – a 10th consecutive daily decline, Reuters said. Of those originally infected, 35,435 were declared recovered compared to 34,211 a day earlier.

