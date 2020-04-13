Lavrov & Zarif discuss coronavirus fight, lifting sanctions involving medicines

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed in a phone call on Monday a coordinated action to fight the novel coronavirus and the necessity of lifting sanctions that involve supplying medicines.

They “paid specific attention to the task of multilateral coordinated efforts in battling the coronavirus infection, including a waiver of unlawful individual sanctions and other restrictions linked to the supplies of medicines and essentials,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats had exchanged opinions on the situation in Afghanistan given the role of region’s states. “They also touched upon prospects for giving a boost to the efforts towards the settlement in Yemen in the light of the recent proposals by the UN,” according to the ministry.

The conversation was initiated by Zarif. Tehran has repeatedly stated that Washington’s restrictions were impeding the country’s fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. US sanctions prevent imports of goods of humanitarian nature, including food and medicines, Iranian officials say.