Libya’s UN-recognized govt says 2 strategic cities retaken from forces backing Haftar

The UN-recognized government in Libya said on Monday that its forces had seized two western cities on the coast between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, AFP reported.

“Our forces took control of Sorman and Sabratha and are pursuing [Haftar’s forces],” said a statement by Mohammed Gnunu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

Since 2014, Libya has been split between competing governments and military alliances based in Tripoli and the east. For the past year, the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar has been trying to capture Tripoli.