 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Libya’s UN-recognized govt says 2 strategic cities retaken from forces backing Haftar

13 Apr, 2020 14:32
Get short URL
Libya’s UN-recognized govt says 2 strategic cities retaken from forces backing Haftar
Police officers stand during a curfew, imposed as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus disease in Misrata, Libya, March 22, 2020. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

The UN-recognized government in Libya said on Monday that its forces had seized two western cities on the coast between Tripoli and the Tunisian border from troops backing eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, AFP reported.

“Our forces took control of Sorman and Sabratha and are pursuing [Haftar’s forces],” said a statement by Mohammed Gnunu, spokesman for the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

Since 2014, Libya has been split between competing governments and military alliances based in Tripoli and the east. For the past year, the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar has been trying to capture Tripoli.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies