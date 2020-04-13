 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece ‘to guard border’ as it voices concern over asylum-seekers ‘gathering on Turkey coast’

13 Apr, 2020 13:11
An armored vehicle is seen near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece, March 12, 2020. © Reuters / Florion Goga

Officials in Greece expressed concern on Monday that migrants and refugees are gathering on Turkey’s coast with plans to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands, despite movement restrictions in both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Daily clashes between border police and asylum-seekers broke out at the land border between Turkey and Greece in March, after Ankara said it would no longer stop people from trying to enter Europe.

Authorities “have seen signs of activity” on the shores of Turkey, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas stated. “We will… continue to do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights and guard the borders of Greece and Europe,” AP quoted him as saying.

Greek Defense Ministry officials said military personnel have been guarding the land and sea borders since Turkey accused the EU of not abiding by its commitments. Turkish authorities previously inhibited migration to Europe in return for Syrian refugee aid as part of a deal with the EU.

